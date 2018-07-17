Germany bans product pre-orders with vague release windows

ACHTUNG! HALT! is what German authorities have yelled at tech, video game, and other product pre-orders with vague release dates.

Germany's Higher Regional Court of Munich ruled that gadgets and games with vague "coming soon" style labels rather than fixed release dates are illegal, as it's a violation of the sellers' duty to provide accurate information to the customer, according to German news site Heise and Eurogamer.

The court in the city of beer houses noted that customers should have a clear idea of when they can expect a delivery of a pre-ordered product.

The ruling seems to have span out form a consumer protection claim made against Media Markt, a German retailer, in August 2016 revolving around the pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S6 coming with no release date, despite the phone coming out in 2015 in the UK.

Clearly unimpressed with such shenanigans, the Munich court ruled in favour of the consumer protection group that brought the claim against Media Markt and noted that the rule applies to all products within Germany, including games.

Pre-orders for video games are almost a cottage industry by themselves, with retailers sucking up cash from excited consumers keen to pre-order a game that's still in early development and has no fixed release date. And that's a pretty dodgy situation, as game development is a fairly tenuous business with even the largest of studios delaying titles or sometimes canning them altogether.

As such, in Germany, all products with pre-orders must now come with a fixed release date. Such a move should curtail the number of vague pre-orders that pop up on the websites of retailers.

And while the rules only apply to Germany at present there's a good chance other nations will follow Deutschland's example, as if one nation has access to firmed-up pre-order dates the retailers and consumers in other nations will likely be hungry for such information as well. µ