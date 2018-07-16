Huawei's GPU Turbo update will speed-up gaming on the P20, P20 Pro

HUAWEI WILL BRING souped-up gaming performance to its smartphones via a 'GPU Turbo' software update starting next month.

While some OEMs are slowing down older devices, Huawei's GPU Turbo upgrade - previously confirmed for the Honor 10 - sees the firm moving to boost the performance of its devices, particularly when using graphically intensive games and apps.

Huawei is touting a 60 per cent boost to graphics processing efficiency and a 30 per cent reduction to overall power consumption, which - in theory, at least - should make games run smoother and consume less battery.

The tech, which the firm says was inspired by a car's turbocharger, will initially support shooter PUBG Mobile and MOBA Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, with more titles to be announced in the future.

"The industry is faced with a challenge whereby GPUs are unable to keep up with the demand of more graphically-intensive applications, such as gaming and VR", Huawei swooned in its official announcement.

"Huawei's approach to re-architect how graphics are processed at the system level is a novel method, representing the company's commitment to innovation and supporting its devices for an extended period of time post-launch."

If you're not much of a mobile gamer, Huawei says the incoming update will also bolster on-device AR and VR, allowing users to "take a tour of a location through their smartphones, as though they were actually there in-person", for example.

GPU Turbo will arrive on the Huawei P20, Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei Mate 10, Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS and Porsche Design Huawei Mate 10 starting in August.

Older, lesser-spec devices, including the Huawei Mate 10 Lite, Huawei P Smart, Huawei P20 Lite, Nova 2i and Y9 2018 will get it in September, followed by the Huawei Mate 9, Huawei Mate 9 Pro, Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus in November. µ