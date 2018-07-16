Cityfibre slams rivals and 'backwards-looking' ASA over 'misleading' fibre ads

ALMOST A QUARTER of Brits think they have full-fibre broadband, despite this only being available to 3 per cent of UK properties, according to research.

The "worrying" research was commissioned by, er FTTP flogger Citfibre, which is currently challenging the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) over the use of the term 'fibre' in broadband advertisements after the ad watchdog ruled that it wasn't a misleading term when used to describe hybrid copper-fibre connections.

Bolstering its argument, Cityfibre's findings show that 65 per cent of Brits did not think their current connection relied on copper or hybrid copper-fibre, and 24 per cent thought they had full-fibre already.

A further 45 per cent believe that services currently advertised as 'fibre' deliver this type of connectivity as standard.

"Years of misleading advertising of broadband speeds and technologies have left people totally confused about what they are paying for, undermining trust in the industry," said Greg Mesch, CEO of Cityfibre.

"It is time to put the customer at the heart of the full fibre rollout and ditch dishonest descriptions once and for all.

Cityfibre is, unsurprisingly, urging rivals to ditch the term 'fibre' from advertising if they use slower copper wires. It has written to the CEOs of all the major broadband providers - BT, Virgin Media, TalkTalk, Sky, Vodafone, EE and Post Office - asking them to change the way they advertise broadband to customers now, rather than wait for the judicial review of the ASA's decision to conclude.

"We are calling on all broadband providers to stop using the word 'fibre' unless it is describing a full fibre connection," Mensch added.

"Rather than waiting for the backwards-looking ASA to be forced to act, the industry should stand as one and pave the way for a new generation of connected homes, businesses, towns and cities across the UK". µ