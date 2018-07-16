ZTE is back in business as US trade ban is lifted

SHARES IN troubled electronics giant ZTE have skyrocketed on the news that its US trade ban has been lifted, at least for now.

The Chinese company saw rises of 17 per cent, which will come as something of a relief given that it recently coughed up $1bn in fines in a deal curated by President Trump, despite bi-partisan opposition from both sides of the US Parliament.

Thing is, that's still significantly down on its price before the ban was enforced and ZTE has spent the last two months having its name dragged through the mud.

Many in the US believe that ZTE and to a lesser extend Huawei represent huge potential privacy risks to the US and as such shouldn't be allowed to trade here, lest backdoors accessible to the Chinese Government cause a risk to national security.

A ZTE spokesman probably said: "Huh? Backdoor who now?"

But Trumpety-Trump (Trump, Trump, Trump) did one of his legendary deals to allow ZTE which was effectively dead, to restart trading. Noone said thank you - Democrat or Republican.

Recently, President Trump has also announced stiff import tariffs on Chinese electronics, implying that they are forgeries of American products. Also made in China, but hey.

Trump has said that there would be an expansion to this policy in the next few months. China has responded in kind.

ZTE's profile had been weaker in the West in recent years in any case, and it seems likely that the company won't be rushing to reemerge.

It's more likely that it will drag its carcass back to China to work on the implementation of the 5G rollout plans it has there.

At least maybe they can get that toilet fixed now. μ