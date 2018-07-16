MICROBLOGGING SITE Twitter has suspended two prominent accounts which are believed to be linked to Russian's propaganda efforts during the 2016 presidential election.

The two accounts are Guccifer 2.0 and DC Leaks, and their suspension comes right after the US Justice Department handed down 12 indictments against 12 Russian intelligence agents, which specifically named the accounts related to the 2016 hack on the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

The Justice Department's indictments claim that both accounts acted as fronts for agents in Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU). They also allege that the accounts were responsible for conducting cyberattacks against state election boards, secretaries of state, election software providers, and the DNC. This, they say, was an effort to gather information and leak damaging information during the Presidential election.

According to the San Diego Union Tribute, a Twitter spokesperson said the accounts were suspended for being "connected to a network of accounts previously suspended for operating in violation of our rules."



It's not as yet known which "network of accounts" the spokesperson is referring to, and Twitter refused to comment further.

Earlier this year, Twitter revealed that 677,775 of its users were duped into following more than 50,000 automated profiles it believed were used by Russians to influence the 2016 US presidential elections.

The social media giant disclosed the findings of an investigation into whether its platform was being used by the Kremlin to influence the result of the US election that resulted in tweeting tosspot Donald Trump becoming president.

"As previously announced, we identified and suspended a number of accounts that were potentially connected to a propaganda effort by a Russian government-linked organisation known as the Internet Research Agency (IRA)," Twitter said at the time.

Twitter pointed out that it found a total of 3,814 accounts linked to the IRA which were used to blast out more than 170,000 tweets of which 8.4 per cent were election-related. µ