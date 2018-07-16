Microsoft sends Surface Phone back to the labs because 'it's not good enough'

SWEAT DRIPS off Kevin's forehead as he smacks his lips in anticipation for the latest Surface Phone rumours, but that excitement turns to anguish as he reads there'll be no such foldable gadget in 2018.

The bad news comes courtesy of Thurrott's Microsoft follower Brad Sams, who notes that Redmond previously has plans to push out a foldable laptop-come-phone Windows 10 device in late 2018, but has since put such plans on ice.

While mocked-up renders of such a device are pure gadget porn, Microsoft has apparently decided to step back from the Surface Phone, or Project Andromeda, as it's reportedly not happy with the quality of the device its made so far.

But before Kevin starts having palpitations, it's worth noting that Microsoft isn't shelving the idea of a Surface Phone altogether. Rather, it's throwing its engineers back into the labs to come out with something that's more up to the standards it keeps for the Surface devices, which we might add are pretty nicely made.

Apparently, Sams' sources told him that Microsoft wants a hardware and software overhaul before it takes the covers off the so-called Surface Phone.

That's fair enough in our opinion, as making such hybrid devices can be a hit-and-miss process, and Redmond won't want a gadget that gets panned and relegated to its 'what the hell were they thinking' hardware list - looking at you, Microsoft Kin One.

Dual-screen foldable smartphones have popped up before and haven't really captured the attention of the mobile world. Equally, docks like Samsung's DeX allow its high-end phones to pull double duties as both a smartphone and a pseudo-Chrome OS like desktop experience.

So if Microsoft is going to make a hybrid tablet-phone device that can deliver a proper Windows 10 experience both on the go and on desktop, if indeed that's one of Project Andromeda's ambitions, it needs to make something more compelling than other gadgets on the market.

A Surface Phone that nails the qualities of the Surface Pro and mixes them with a slick pocketable design could deliver Windows 10 fans with a pretty-much-do-everything-device. It could even double up as a form of mobile Xbox, thanks to Redmond's ambitions to create an Xbox streaming service and the ability to buy games that work on both the Xbox One and Windows 10.

This is all speculation, and we'll likely need to wait until 2019 to find out what Microsoft has up its hardware sleeve. That wait might kill Kevin and his fellow Microsoft nuts, but we'd rather see Microsoft come out with the very best it has on the hardware front rather than fire out a lacklustre gadget in time for Xmas. µ