Boffins uncover 'X-factor' material for next-gen batteries

NORWEIGAN SCIENTISTS claim to have uncovered a material for next-generation batteries that they are calling "the X-factor they've been looking for".

SiliconX, developed by a team of about 20 researchers at Norway's Department of Energy Technology (IFE) which specialise in silicon-related research, is said to have "enormous potential".

The breakthrough is a result of the IFE making silicon function stable as anode material after years of targeted research and experimental trials with nanoparticles, including silicon.

The team's research results show that SiliconX can achieve three to five times the charge capacity of the negative electrode compared to common graphite technology, and could - in theory, at least, mean that smartphones do not need to be charged every day.



"Within the new nanoparticles, there is a finely divided mixture of silicon and another material that we would like to call the matrix. This matrix will help silicon to withstand the big volume change it goes through when it is discharged and discharged," explained Asbjørn Ulvestad, researcher and leader of IFE's research efforts in the SiliconX.

Overall, the goal is to ensure that silicon can replace graphite and function stable of the negative electrode in lithium-ion batteries.

The boffins will now investigate which business models may be relevant, and they are also looking to patent the technology.

"We have tested that it works on a lab scale with good results. Now that we have received support from the Research Council in the FORNY2020 program, we will test it further with international industry partners and see if it works in their industrial processes," added Marte O. Skare, another one of the researchers on the project.



Eventually, the research will focus on bringing the new material to the market. The Institute will work in parallel with several Norwegian and international companies to thoroughly test the new battery, said the IFE. µ