Google promises fix for 'fatal error' camera bug on bork-prone Pixel 2 range

GOOGLE HAS CONFIRMED it's working on a fix for a 'fatal error' plaguing the camera on its bork-prone Pixel 2 and 2 XL smartphones.

Google's flagship Pixel 2 smartphones have been beset with issues since launch - from the Pixel 2 XL's blue-tinted screen and responsiveness problems, to the clicks and whistles heard on the smaller Pixel 2.

There's also a long-standing issue affecting the smartphones' camera app, that causes it to crash to when launching or trying to take photos. This issue has been affecting some Pixel 2 and 2 XL units since they first went on sale in October last year, but - until now - Google has failed to address the problem.

Although it still hasn't put out an official statement about the 'fatal error' bug, the firm's official Twitter account responded to a frustrated consumer earlier last week, confirming it's "working on a fix" for the camera-borking issue.

We're sorry that the workaround didn't help, Ciara. Our team is looking into this and are working on a fix. Appreciate your understanding. — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) July 8, 2018

This tweet came in response to a user who complained that her Pixel 2 XL's camera had stopped working as a result of the fatal error bug. Google had suggested that clearing the camera app's cache and restarting the phone should fix the issue, but she explained that she had already cleared the cache and performed a full factory reset to no avail.

That doesn't sound good, Ciara. Try clearing the Camera app's cache: Settings > Apps & notifications > See all apps > Camera > Storage > Clear Cache > Restart device. Let us know if that helps. — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) July 8, 2018

Google is also recommending that, until a fix is released, users should put the phone in Airplane mode and trying to take a photo this way.

It's unclear when a fix will arrive, but some reports suggest that Google is replacing Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL handsets that exhibit this behaviour. However, Google has yet to confirm whether this is the case. µ