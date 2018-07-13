Adobe to release full-fat version of Photoshop for iPad in 2019

SOFTWARE WRANGLER Adobe will launch a 'full version' of Photoshop for the iPad in 2019, according to Bloomberg.

Apple has long-touted its iPad Pro as a PC rival thanks to its 'desktop-class' A10 CPU, and while it has access to a number of Adobe apps - including Photoshop Fix, Photoshop Express, Photoshop Sketch and Photoshop Mix - it's missing a full-fat version of Adobe's desktop imaging suite.

Bloomberg reports, however, that a full-fledged version of Photoshop will debut the new app at Adobe's MAX creative conference in October, with a release to follow in 2019.

Don't throw your MacBook in the bin just yet, as the report notes that "engineering delays could still alter that timeline."

Adobe appears to have confirmed the rumour, too. Scott Belsky, chief of Creative Cloud at Adobe, told Bloomberg that the company is working on a new cross-platform version of Photoshop, but declined to specify the timing of their launches.

"My aspiration is to get these on the market as soon as possible," Belsky said. "There's a lot required to take a product as sophisticated and powerful as Photoshop and make that work on a modern device like the iPad. We need to bring our products into this cloud-first collaborative era."

According to the report, the app - which will presumably be named Photoshop CC for iPad - will offer a wider range of tools than Adobe's current mobile-optimised offerings, and will allow iPad users to start a project on the desktop and continue editing on the iPad, or vice versa.

The app will also offer a mobile-friendly interface, according to the report, as part of an architecture overhaul that will extend to other Adobe apps, such as Illustrator.

It'll likely be a free download, but will no doubt require a Creative Cloud subscription to access its full feature set. µ