Adobe will release full-fat Photoshop CC for iPad in 2019

SOFTWARE PEDDLER Adobe will release a full-fat version of Photoshop for the iPad in 2019.

Apple has long-touted its iPad Pro as a PC rival thanks to its 'desktop-class' CPU, and while it has access to a number of Adobe apps - including Photoshop Fix, Photoshop Express, Photoshop Sketch and Photoshop Mix - it's been missing a full-fat version of Adobe's desktop imaging suite.

That's about to change, however, as Adobe on Monday announced Photoshop CC for iPad, which will feature a revamped mobile-friendly interface designed specifically for a touch experience.

Announced at Adobe's Max conference on Monday, the app will bring the power and functionality desktop users are accustomed to. Users will be able to open and edit native PSD files using Adobe's standard Photoshop image editing tools, for example, and it'll with all of the same toolbar options as the desktop app.

Naturally, Photoshop CC for iPad will also let users' transition projects started on the iPad to be transitioned seamlessly to the desktop and vice versa.

It'll likely be a free download, but will no doubt require a Creative Cloud subscription to access its full feature set.

"Today, we unveiled a portfolio of next-generation creative apps that deliver meaningful value to our community by transforming creative workflows across devices and platforms," Scott Belsky, chief product officer and executive vice president of Creative Cloud at Adobe, swooned.

"By continuing to innovate in our flagship apps, extending into exploding segments such as experience design and social video creation, and pioneering in emerging mediums like touch, voice, 3D and augmented reality, Adobe Creative Cloud has truly become the creativity platform for all."

Adobe also unveiled 'Project Gemini at its Max conference on Monday, a new app designed to accelerate drawing and painting workflows across devices.

Set to debut on the iPad in 2019, Project Gemini combines raster, vector and new dynamic brushes into a single app experience built for drawing, enables artists to use and sync their favorite Photoshop brushes and works seamlessly with Photoshop CC. µ