Intel acquires custom chipmaker eASIC to bolster programmable chip biz

CHIPMAKER Intel has announced it will acquire custom chip company eASIC, a small Santa Clara company with some-120 employees, in a bid to bolster its Programmable Solutions Group.

While financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, Intel said the move is in line with its ambition to "win in the largest-ever addressable market for silicon", which is apparently being driven by the explosion of data and the need to process, analyse, store and share it.

Essentially, it will give Intel a more structured Application-specific integrated circuit (ASICs) offering and thus allow for faster deployments with better performance, cost, power and product life cycles



"Of course Intel is known for world-class CPUs, but today we offer a broader range of custom computing solutions to help customers tackle all kinds of workloads - in the cloud, over the network, and at the edge," explained corporate VP and GM of the company's Programmable Solutions Group, Dan Mcnamara

"The addition of eASIC will help us meet customers' diverse needs of time-to-market, features, performance, cost, power and product life cycles."

He added that by joining forces, Intel will be able to offer its customers more choice, faster time-to-market, and lower development costs.



"Specifically, having a structured ASICs offering will help us better address high-performance and power-constrained applications that we see many of our customers challenged within market segments like 4G and 5G wireless, networking and IoT," he said.

Longer term, Intel is hoping the acquisition will help them build a new class of programmable chips that take advantage of Intel's Embedded Multi-Die Interconnect Bridge (EMIB) technology.

The deal is expected to go through sometime in the third quarter of 2018 after customary closing conditions are met, Intel said.



"We look forward to serving eASIC's current customers and to offering Intel customers a new solution for unlocking the power of data," Mcnamara added. µ