PC sales are up first time in six years

PC SALES are up for the first in time six years, according to both of the world's biggest analyst firms IDC and Gartner.



In its latest report, Gartner said worldwide PC shipments totalled 62.1 million units in the second quarter of 2018, a 1.4 per cent increase from the second quarter of 2017.



"[This is] the first quarter of year-over-year global PC shipment growth since the first quarter of 2012," the analyst house said.



As for IDC, the firm said the preliminary results in its Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker for the second quarter of the year showed shipments of traditional PCs totalled a little more than Gartner, at 62.3 million units.

This was apparently demonstrated by a solid year-on-year growth of 2.7 per cent and exceeded IDC's forecast of 0.3 per cent growth, marking the strongest year-on-year growth rate in more than six years, when the first quarter of 2012 posted growth of 4.2 per cent.



IDC said this was also helped to some extent by a weak second quarter in 2017.

"Results for the first half of 2018 have been encouraging for the US PC market despite market challenges that surfaced including expected slowdown of Chromebooks amid production inhibitors," said IDC's senior research analyst for devices and displays, Neha Mahajan.

"And with sentiment looking improved for the second half of the year, the US could deliver a strong market performance for the year."



But while the results are positive for the PC industry, Gartner analysts said this sign of market stability is not enough to declare a PC industry recovery just yet.

"PC shipment growth in the second quarter of 2018 was driven by demand in the business market, which was offset by declining shipments in the consumer segment," said Gartner's principal analyst, Mikako Kitagawa.



"In the consumer space, the fundamental market structure, due to changes on PC user behaviour, still remains, and continues to impact market growth. Consumers are using their smartphones for even more daily tasks, such as checking social media, calendaring, banking and shopping, which is reducing the need for a consumer PC." µ