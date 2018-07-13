Samsung phones are most bork-prone as a quarter suffer 'performance issues'

Samsung phones are the most bork-prone, according to Blancco

Galaxy S7SAMSUNG SMARTPHONES proved the most bork-prone during the first quarter, with 27 per cent of devices showing performance issues during the three-month period.

That's according to Blancco, which in its latest 'State of Mobile Device Repair & Security' report reveals that Samsung's phones had the highest failure rate among the manufacturers it tracks.

The Galaxy S7 ranked as the worst-performing Android device with a failure rate of 9 per cent, according to Blancco, followed by the S7 Edge (8 per cent) and the now-ageing Galaxy S5 (five per cent).

Overall, a staggering 27 per cent of Samsung smartphones showing performance issues during Q1, a significant jump over the second and third sports - with Xiaomi coming in at 14 per cent and Motorola at 9.5 per cent.

The report, which compiles data from iOS and Android devices handed over to Blancco from carriers and retailers for 'testing and erasure', also names and shames the iPhone 6S as the most bork-prone iPhone model, with a failure rate of 22 per cent.

This is hardly surprising. Back in 2016, a number of iPhone 6S units stopped working due to an issue dubbed 'Touch Disease' that caused display flickering and multi-touch issues. And last year, it was revealed that Apple is throttling the processing power of older iPhones, including the 6S, causing devices to slow-down and shut down unexpectedly.

Blancco also notes that recent software updates have also adversely affected the battery lifespan of both the iPhone 6 and 6S, likely a nod to Apple's iOS 11.4 release.

Overall, 15.2 per cent of iOS devices failed during the first quarter of 2018 compared to 18.9 per cent of Android models.

The biggest performance problems for iOS devices, according to the report, was Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity, followed by problems using a headset and mobile data. For Android, the biggest problems include issues with the overall performance of handsets, camera and microphone borkage and issues with battery charging.

The data also reveals that 74.3 per cent of iDevices are running Apple's latest iOS 11 release, while 52 per cent of Android phones are running Google's Nougat OS - first pushed out back in 2016.

Gob-smackingly, Blancco claims that nearly the same number of Android users have Oreo installed (1.3 per cent) as the running 2010's Android 2.3.x Gingerbread (1.2 per cent). µ