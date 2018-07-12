Apple's new MacBook Pros pack Coffee Lake CPUs, up to 32GB RAM

APPLE HAS QUITELY UPDATED its 13in and 15in MacBook Pro laptops with Coffee Lake CPUs, always-on Siri and a new version of the firm's controversial Butterfly keyboard.

The 15in MacBook Pro, as expected, can now be specced with a six-core processor Core i7 or i9 Intel Coffee Lake CPU, topping out at 2.9GHz with 4.8GHz Turbo. This comes coupled with Radeon Pro discrete graphics, 32GB of DDR4 RAM (up from 16GB previously) and either 2TB or 4TB storage.

Apple claims this model will offer 70 per cent faster performance than its predecessor, making it ideal for "manipulating large data sets, performing complex simulations, creating multi-track audio projects or doing advanced image processing or film editing."

The smaller, 13in model has also had an under-the-hood upgrade, and now offers quad-core Core i5 and i7 processors paired with Intel Iris Plus integrated graphics, 2TB of SSD storage and 16GB RAM.

The new MacBook Pros, both of which come kitted out with Apple's largely-redundant TouchBar - also pack the firm's homegrown T2 chip that made its debut in the iMac Pro. This means you can now summon Siri by simply barking at your machine, if you have absolutely no shame whatsoever.

They're also the first MacBooks to offer Apple's True Tone display technology, a feature currently found on the firm's iPhones and iPads that uses light sensors to automatically adjust the colour temperature of the display to best match your viewing environment.

A new version of Apple's bork-prone Butterfly keyboard mechanism is also on offer. The firm hasn't said much about the third-generation keyboard other than the fact it's "quieter" to type on, but hopefully, it will offer some reliability improvements.

The entry-level 13in MacBook Pro model without the TouchBar hasn't been updated, nor has the Mac lineup, including the 12in MacBook, MacBook Air and iMacs. However, if recent rumours are to be believed, Apple could be plotting a major hardware overhaul for later this year.

Prices in for the new MacBook Pros start at £1,749 for the 13in model and £2,349 for the 15in model. Apple says they'll be available to buy later this week. µ