Nintendo patches 'un-patchable' Tegra X1 exploit to curb Switch piracy

THAT UN-PATCHABLE FLAW in the Nintendo Switch? Yeah, the Japanese gaming firm has only gone and fixed it, according to console hacker Michael.

Michael, who goes by the Twitter handle @SciresM, tweeted that it's bad news for console hackers and Nintendo is pushing out patches to stop tech-savvy folks from messing around with the software that the hybrid games console can boot with.

Bad News: Reports of new Switches in the wild not being vuln to f-g... probably updated ipatches.

Good news: they're coming with 4.1.0 for now, which is vuln to deja vu.



Friendly reminder: if you want a hacked switch, don't update. The lower the better. This is still very true. — Michael (@SciresM) 10 July 2018

The flaw was thought to be un-patchable as it affected the Nvidia Tegra X1 chip that sits at the heart of the console.

But Nintendo hates piracy more than most games firms, and as such, will release new versions of the Switch that don't have the silicon-level flaw in them. And for current consoles affected by the flaw, it'll push out patches as an interim fix.

The fix will apply to console running the 4.1.0 version of the Switch's operating system, so Michael advises that people keen to crack into their Switch should not update and that the older version of the console's OS the easier it is to hack.

He also pointed out that it's not all bad news for console hackers, as the flaw-fixing patch is pushed out with the 4.1.0 firmware, which just so happens to be vulnerable to other hacks. So while the un-patchable flaw may have been fixed the current iteration of the Switch is still no un-hackable.

Not that hacking the Switch is a good idea if you want to run pirated games, as Nintendo takes a very dim view of that and cracks down so hard on pirates that it'll permanently ban any console caught with bootlegged software from its online network.

With The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Mario Odyssey alone there are tens of hours of gaming to be had on the Switch. let along all the stuff that's incoming and the suite of indie titles the console supports.

So if you desperately need to hack the Switch to play more games, perhaps it's time to take a break from gaming and go out into the sun; we hear the UK is lovely at the moment. µ