Apple oracle expects new iPad, Mac Mini and Watch hardware this year

Yep, the much neglected Mac Mini is set to get a refresh or redesign this year. And Apple is apparently due to refresh pretty much all of its hardware line-up, with new Apple Watches, iPads, Macs and the firm's long-delayed AirPower charger due to arrive later this year.

That's according to Apple oracle Ming-Cho Kuo from TF International Securities, who has gazed into his crystal ball and made said predictions, reports 9to5Mac. It's worth noting that such is Kuo's reputation, he could say Apple will invent a dildo with FaceTime and we'd probably take his word for it.

Anyway, Cupertino's hardware boffins are likely to be working on some serious hardware refreshes, as while the firm's 'halo' products have been given some attention over the past few years, other Apple gadgets have lacked the attention they now deserve.

The iPad, for example, hasn't really had much of an update recently; the new iPad that made its debut this year ain't much special, and the iPad Pro of 2017 is decent but hardly a big redesign of its predecessors.

So Kuo noted that new iPads will sport a dose of redesign, notably shaving down their bezels, which in current iPads look positively chunky compared to the edge-to-edge screens of the latest smartphones.

And unlike Apple's iMacs, the poor Mac Mini has basically been sitting on the wayside like an abandoned teddy bear in a heart-warming US road trip movie. The same goes for the MacBook Air and 12in MacBook, which have had but the slightest of refreshes over the past year or two.

So we can expect Apple to pull something out of the bag at its annual Autumn tech showcase, potentially a redesigned Mac Mini with more powerful innards and USB-C connections, and a properly re-worked 12in MacBook that fills the gap the lack of new MacBook Airs leave.

Kuo also reckons that the MacBook Pro and iMacs will get a bit of a tweak, notably with eighth-gen Intel Coffee Lake processors.

He also called back to his three iPhones prediction, which suggested that Apple will show off an updated iPhone X with a 5.8in OLED display, a bigger 6.5in iPhone X Plus, and a 6.1in LCD display-equipped mid-range take on the iPhone X.

That's a fair bit, but Kuo's tech foresight keeps giving as he suggested that the AirPods, beloved of Apple berks commuting on the London Underground, will get an upgrade and have larger displays. Two Apple Watch models are predicted; one with a display size of 1.57in and another with a larger 1.78in screen.

All these predictions seem pretty plausible if you ask us, but we'll have to wait until at least September until we find out if Kuo is right or has decided to start talking out of his posterior. µ