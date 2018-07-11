Opera launches Android browser with cryptocurrency wallet

BROWSER MAKER Opera has announced its first browser with a built-in crypto-wallet.

Currently in private beta, the new version of the browser for Android supports Ethereum Web3 API. Opera says that this is the first time a commercial browser has been opened up to so-called "Web 3.0".

It is also said to support "tokens and collectables" but when we tried to put our Panini Italia 90 sticker collection in, it just went a bit weird and sulked for half an hour.

Opera is looking to make crypto more mainstream by making it easier to use, by, as it puts it, "lowering the barrier entry".

"By introducing Opera for Android with Crypto Wallet, the Norwegian browser maker is lowering the barrier of entry into the web of the future for users and developers alike," Opera says. "Since the wallet is built into the browser, this means internet users no longer need to install separate Dapp browsers or crypto wallet extensions.

"Developers, on the other hand, are getting an incentive to create decentralized apps (Dapps) for web3, since Opera is about to make them mainstream and available to all its users."

Opera's solution involves using the existing Android security layer to protect your digital dosh, instead of having to create brand new accounts and security credentials. So one less password to remember.

"We believe the web of today will be the interface to the decentralized web of tomorrow," said Charles Hamel, Product Lead of Opera Crypto.

"By becoming the first major browser to open up to Web 3.0, we would like to contribute to making the internet of the future more accessible. Our hope is that this will accelerate the transition of cryptocurrencies from speculation and investment to being used for actual payments and transactions in our users' daily lives."

If you like the sound of that and want in, you can go to this link and join the private beta. Eventually, it is hoped that this feature will roll out in Opera proper. μ