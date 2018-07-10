Apple's App Store turns X

APPLE IS TODAY CELEBRATING 10 years of the App Store.

The App Store officially launched on 10 July 2008, just a day before Apple's iPhone 3G was released. It was announced the previous autumn, with the first software development kit (SDK) released in February 2008, providing early app developers with the tools to build the first third-party apps.

Among the first iOS apps shown-off were EA's Spore Origins, AOL's now-defunct AIM, Sega's Super Monkey Ball and a Salesforce app for business iPhone users.

There were a total of 500 apps available at launch, 75 per cent of which were free, and in less than a week, Apple announced 10 million apps had been downloaded.

Late Apple CEO Steve Jobs said at the time: "The App Store is a grand slam, with a staggering 10 million applications downloaded in just three days. Developers have created some extraordinary applications, and the App Store can wirelessly deliver them to every iPhone and iPod touch user instantly."

The number of apps in the App Store grew to 5,000 by September that same year, and to 15,000 by the following January. Today, there are more than two million apps available to download.

There have been many other milestones along the way, including the launch of in-app purchases for free apps in October 2009, the arrival of the first iPad-specific apps in April 2010, and the arrival of subscriptions in February 2011, which has ever-since caused friction between Apple and iOS devs.

Next year, we'll see the developers bring iOS apps to the Mac for the first time. At its WWDC conference this year, Apple showed off its multi-year project to bring UIKit-made iOS apps to the macOS. The feature, which will make it easy to port apps with minimal changes to code, will be made available to developers in 2019.

Commenting on the App Store's anniversary, Phil Schiller, senior VP of worldwide marketing at Apple, said: "In its first decade, the App Store has surpassed all of our wildest expectations — from the innovative apps that developers have dreamed up, to the way customers have made apps part of their daily lives — and this is just the beginning."

To coincide with the App Store's 10th birthday, App Annie has put together a list of the most popular apps on iOS throughout the years.

And as if you didn't already despair for humanity enough, Facebook is the most popular iOS app of all time. It's followed by Facebook Messenger (sigh), YouTube, Instagram, WhatsApp Messenger, Google Maps, Snapchat, Skype, WeChat and QQ.

Of course, Candy Crush Saga is the number one downloaded game of all time because mums, with App Annie noting that goes account for a hefty 70 per cent of Apple's App Store revenues.

Rounding off the list are Subway Surfers, Fruit Ninja, Clash of Clans, Honour of Kings, Minion Rush, Angry Birds, Temple Run 2, Temple Run and Asphalt 8: Airborne. µ