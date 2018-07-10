GameCube Classic Mini is in the works, Nintendo trademark suggests

A retro remake of the Nintendo GameCube could be on its way

ANOTHER NINTENDO RETO REMAKE looks to be in the works as the Japanese gaming company has applied for three new GameCube trademarks.

That's according to Japanese Nintendo, which reported that the trademarks are video gaming not general merchandising related.

This would suggest that the trademarks are for a remake of the beloved Nintendo GameCube, which made its debut way back in 2001, following the equally-loved Nintendo 64.

Speaking of the latter, it would seem logical for Nintendo to make a modern 'Classic' version of the N64 before it reboots the GameCube, particularly as there are games for the cuboid console that can be played on the Nintendo Wii U thanks to some emulation.

There have been reports that Nintendo applied for European trademarks for am N64 Mini last year, but despite a strong E3 2018 showing, Ninty had no word that an N64 Classic Mini is on its way.

That being said a re-jigged N64 could pop up sometime this autumn ahead of the Xmas sales surge, then come 2019 it could be followed up by a Gamecube Classic Mini.

One thing is for sure, the speed at which the NES Classic Mini and SNES Classic Mini flew off shelves shows there's a healthy appetite for such retro remakes of classic consoles.

Of course, some Nintendo fans might moan that the company could just create a virtual console for the massively popular Nintendo Switch giving Nintendo fans the heady mix of classic and modern Ninty games.

Mind you, the Switch appears to be a device that can be cracked with a bit of technical nous, so there's scope for some enterprising folks to create their own form of homebrew virtual console to run N64 and GameCube games, though Nintendo wouldn't look kindly on such an undertaking. µ