Samsung begins mass producing its fifth-gen 256Gb V-NAND memory chips

CHIPMAKER Samsung has begun mass producing its fifth-generation 256-gigabit (Gb) V-NAND memory chips, claiming to offer the "fastest data transfers" you can get your mitts on.



In what the firm is calling "the industry's first" use of the Toggle DDR 4.0 interface", these fresh V-NAND chips are said to bring a 40 per cent increase in speed for transmitting data between storage and memory over the firm's 64-layer predecessor.

And while the energy efficiency of the new V-NANDs remains comparable to that of the 64-layer chip, Samsung claims they are able to hit speeds of 1.4Gbps.



This, the firm says, is primarily because the operating voltage has been reduced from 1.8 volts to 1.2 volts.



The chips are also said to have the fastest data write speed to date, at 500-microseconds, which apparently represents about a 30 per cent improvement over the write speed of the previous generation. Response time to read-signals have also been "significantly reduced", Samsung said, to 50μs.



"Packed inside Samsung's fifth-generation V-NAND are more than 90 layers of ‘3D charge trap flash (CTF) cells,' the largest amount in the industry, stacked in a pyramid structure with microscopic channel holes vertically drilled throughout," the tech giant explained.

"These channel holes, which are only a few hundred-nanometers (nm)-wide, contain more than 85 billion CTF cells that can store three bits of data each. This state-of-the-art memory fabrication is the result of several breakthroughs that include advanced circuit designs and new process technologies."



Samsung said it will ramping up production of the fifth-generation V-NAND to meet a wide range of market needs. You can expect to see the chips in critical sectors such as supercomputing, enterprise servers and the latest mobile applications such as premium smartphones, the firm added. µ