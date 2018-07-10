PIXELBOOK LOVERS beware: there could be a new Chromebook in town that takes no prisoners.

An ARM-powered notebook codenamed "Cheza" has appeared, presumably named after that girl you once got to third base with behind the bins at the Mecca Bingo.

Speculation includes a detachable screen, pen support and of course that idea of being powered by a Snapdragon 845 chip are amongst them.

And it's that Snapdragon processor which is sparking the most interest because it brings a whole bunch of other interesting stuff to the table, like eSIM support and ergo Project Fi support (still US-only right now on the latter, but you never know).

Although relatively few laptops include native support for LTE, demand has never gone away, and the advent of the eSIM, the same system that Apple uses for the Apple Watch to stop Carly Page getting locked out, could mean we see a lot more "go anywhere" laptops like this, but getting in at the ground floor has the potential to be glorious.

There's also discussion about Universal Flash Storage (UFS). That's significantly faster than you're used to on a laptop - in fact, it's more what you'd expect from a posh smartphone - the most recent Samsung and Huawei devices use it, along with some high-end Nokias. If it was configured correctly, we could be looking at throughput speeds of up to 1200MB/s, according to XDA Developers.

The truth is, at the moment, a lot of laptops are overpowered for the way people are using them. Throwing 32GB of RAM and an insane i7 processor into a machine that you mostly use to read Facebook with, is a false economy.

If these rumours prove to be true then not only does this suggest a serious potential spoiler for the newly announced Microsoft Surface Go, but that we're entering a period of sensibly specced lappies with function over power as the driver. μ