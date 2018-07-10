Google adds AMD and Hyper-V support to Android Emulator

Android is now accessible by everyone (ish)

GOOGLE HAS RELEASED the latest update to its Android Emulator test environment, adding support for two huge platforms hitherto uncatered.

Firstly, and for the first time, Android Emulator v27.3.8 (Canary) gets full AMD chipset support. This offers hardware accelerated support for AMD for the first time meaning that developers will get a much better like-for-like experience.

Google explains: "Today, you can download the latest Android Emulator release, which is enabled to run x86 based Android Virtual Devices (AVD) on computers that use AMD processors.

"This exciting update makes the Android Emulator more accessible to a new set of Android app developers that were previously limited to software emulation, but can now have hardware accelerated performance."

Also new is support for Microsoft Hyper-V in Windows, which means there's connection to the Hyper-V API (Microsoft Windows Hypervisor Platform (WHPX) API.

"Moreover, for those of you who use Hyper-V to run your local app backend, the Android Emulator can now also coexist with other Hyper-V-backed applications on Windows 10," Google says.

But the good news for those who don't like Canary (Alpha) builds is that these features are also in Preview in the stable version.

By default, says Google, Android Emulator will continue to use Intel HAXM as a hypervisor and maintains that is the way to get the fastest benchmarks from your experiments.

AMD users need to follow a slightly more involved setup procedure and for Hyper-V you'll need to turn support on (you'll only get this in Professional, Education and Enterprise editions) in the Windows Features menu.

You'll also need to make sure that Hyper-V is switched on in the BIOS - and that means having a compatible chip and a compatible BIOS, which rules out a lot of more casual but brave experimenters.

Also included are snapshot speed improvements on HAXM. Downloads are available from here. μ