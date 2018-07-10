Microsoft Surface Go is a 'cheap' Windows tablet with an Intel Pentium CPU

Microsoft's 'cheap' tablet is official as the Surface Go

MICROSOFT HAS UNVEILED the Surface Go, a 10in Windows devices that marks the company's return to the 'cheap' tablet market.

The long-rumoured device, which will be available to pre-order from Tuesday from $399 (around £300), is Redmond's "smallest and lightest" Surface tablet yet.

Thanks to the Go's downsized 10in 1800x1200 screen, which Microsoft claims has been designed to "render the page to the scale of most school textbooks", the Surface Go tips the scales at just 1.15 pounds and measure in at a positively-skinny 8.3mm.

The Surface Go's PixelSense screen supports Microsoft's Surface Pen with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, but the stylus will set you back an extra $99, as will Microsoft's new Surface Go Signature Type Cover that comes with a Windows Precision Trackpad baked-in.

Under the hood, the Surface Go packs a 7th-gen 1.6GHz Pentium Gold 4415y CPU, a two-core, four-thread processor that's far from Intel's finest. Microsoft says, however, that it's worked with the chipmaker to "optimize power, performance, and battery", noting that most should get nine hours of battery life from the device.

This somewhat measly CPU will come paired with 4GB or 6GB RAM, a choice of 64GB eMMC or 128G SSD storage. As for ports, you'll find Microsoft's proprietary Surface Connector, a USB-C 3.1 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a microSD slot.

Naturally, the Surface Go also offers a built-in kickstand that "extends to 165 degrees helps you stay in your flow from tablet to studio mode", and a front-facing camera that supports Windows Hello authentication.

The Surface Go runs Windows 10 with S mode enabled as default, which means it only has access apps available in the Microsoft Store. Like other devices that come with S mode, such as the Surface Laptop, owners will be able to switch to the full version of Windows 10 for free.

The Surface Go can be pre-ordered as from 10 July in the UK, US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Switzerland, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Poland, Italy, Portugal, and Spain. It'll start shipping on 2 August.

Pricing starts at $399 for the entry-level model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, climbing to $549 for a Surface Go with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. UK pricing has not yet been announced, but we'll update this article when we hear more.

Surface Go models with LTE built-in will be available later this year, according to Microsoft, although it hasn't yet said how much they will cost. µ