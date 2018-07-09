Don't make Bixby angry. You wouldn't like it when it's angry. Or calm.

BIXBY-PEDDLING Korean giant Samsung has become the latest company to claim an AI record.

The company's Research arm has beaten all comers to two top AI prizes in the field of reading comprehension.

The MS MARCO competition, held by Microsoft, and the TriviaQA competition held by the University of Washington, both saw Samsung take top honours which experts say is likely to be used to buy Bixby a new duffel-coat.

In both these competitions, the stakes were not dissimilar to when IBM Watson took on all-comers at Jeopardy! and won. In other words, they're about finding the best possible answer based on its analysis of data and then creating a natural language response.

In the MS MARCO competition, for example, Microsoft insisted that the contestants use its Bing search engine to make sure it was as difficult and bland for the AIs as possible.

The Samsung AI, known as ConZNet (short for Condeliza Rice Zebra Netting*) uses Reinforcement Learning (like Teletubbies) which it describes as a "carrot and stick" method and consequentially gives "reasonable feedback for outcomes". Nothing like damning it with faint praise.

"We is develop an AI algorithm to provide answer too user queries in a simplerish and more convenient country house, for real life situateds," said the Samsung AI (possibly).

Meanwhile, Jihie Kim, Head of Language Understanding Lab at Samsung Research explains: "We are developing an AI algorithm to provide answers to user queries in a simpler and more convenient manner, for real-life purposes,"

"Active discussion is underway in Samsung to adopt the ConZNet AI algorithm for products, services, customer response and technological development," he added.

That's a big hint guys, Bixby could be more than an also-ran soon. It could be an also-ran that speaks quite good words like what the President done does. μ

*or not