Microsoft's 'cheap' Surface might make its official debut this week

MICROSOFT'S MUCH-TALKED-ABOUT 'affordable' Surface device could make its official debut this week.

That's according to a supposedly official document, which suggests that the long-rumoured Microsoft Surface device will launch on Friday alongside a redesigned Type Cover.

The document, which was posted to Reddit in a subreddit dedicated to Surface devices, appears to show that the as-yet-unnamed Surface device will be available at the Microsoft store on "7/13", suggesting that a low-key launch this week could be on the cards.

The leak comes just days after the device passed through the FCC, adding weight to the rumours of an imminent launch.

The newly-leaked document doesn't reveal anything else about the device, but given the number of leaks it has already suffered, there's not much we don't know.

The incoming Surface, which will reportedly be priced at $400 (around £295) tablet devices in a bid to rival the iPad in the education market, is expected to sport a 10in screen rather than the 12in displays currently found on the firm's Surface Pro, along with rounded corners similar to those seen on Apple's iPad, a kickstand and a USB-C port for charging.

The new models will be around 20 per cent lighter than the current Surface Pro, although that will come at the expense of the battery, with the new Surface tablets expected to offer 30 per cent less juice than Microsoft's higher-end models.

Elsewhere, the new Surface is expected to pack an Intel Pentium CPU, either 64GB or 128GB built-in storage and Microsoft's Windows 10 Pro OS out of the box. There's no word as to whether S Mode will be enabled by default, but is likely given the budget nature of the devices.

Like Microsoft's higher-end Surface devices, the new models are unlikely to ship with a keyboard or stylus in the box. µ