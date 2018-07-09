Microsoft fans sign petition urging firm to make a Surface Phone device

MICROSOFT FANS are getting so hot and bothered over the idea of a foldable Surface Phone device they're signing a petition to persuade Redmond to make such a gadget.

Zachary Hinski started the petition, "Show Microsoft the demand for the Surface Phone or Andromeda!", with the latter referring to what is thought to be a Windows 10 smartphone-come-tablet that Microsoft is working on with the so-called Project Andromeda.

At the time of writing more than 9,000 Microsoft nerds have signed the petition.

"I'm doing this petition to see how many people would buy this phone if Microsoft would release it Money is power and if a lot of people want a Surface phone like the ones in the leaks then they will be forced into action as everyone knows Microsoft wouldn't be able to give a reason on why not to do it to there investors, as its too much of a money opportunity to miss," wrote Hinski, clearly very excited about the prospect of a Surface Phone; perhaps he should meet Kevin.

"I myself wouldn't mind paying between $799-$999 (base figures, I would be willing to pay more if the phone is truly groundbreaking when it comes out)," he added.

The leaks Hinski is referring to have popped up a few times in the past six to eight months with reference to a device codenamed Andromeda that is expected to be a dual-display device. The latest leaks, which courtesy of an internal Microsoft document obtained by The Verge, note that Andromeda is going to be a pocketable device in the Surface family.

Dual-screen devices are nothing new, but they've not really found a way to do the jobs of a smartphone, tablet and laptop in one gadget. The Surface Pro does a good job of being a hybrid laptop-come-tablet device, but it's hardly pocketable unless you've got MC Hammer's trousers.

Buth thanks to the advancements of mobile chipsets and how Windows 10 now runs on Qualcomm's ARM-based chips, the idea of a full-fat Windows 10 smartphone-meets-tablet isn't too preposterous. And thanks to Windows 10 playing nice with all manner of peripherals and gadgets, there's a good change a Surface Phone Andromeda-thingy could double up as a decent mini PC, even if it ended up running Windows 10 S - yes really.

Heck, if we think about it, such a machine could become a form of pseudo-Nintendo Switch, only running less demanding PC games on Steam or streaming games via the Xbox app, once Microsoft's game streaming service becomes a thing.

Of course, we're getting a bit carried away here and we'll have to wait and see if Microsoft does indeed have a Surface Phone in the works. But either way, surely it's learnt lessons from the Windows Phone disaster and can make a better job this time. µ