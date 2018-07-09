Samsung's Galaxy Watch might ditch Tizen for Google's Watch OS

SAMSUNG'S NEXT SMARTWATCH might come running Google's Wear OS software rather than its own Tizen operating system.

That's according to tech tipster Ice universe, who's relativity credible as far as such leakers go, who tweeted that a device likely to be called the Galaxy Watch rather than Gear S4 will be based on Android Wear.

About Gear S4 (probably called Galaxy Watch) Based on Android Wear, 470mAh battery, PLP package, it is expected to have new UX interaction and blood pressure measurement. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) 6 July 2018

Android Wear doesn't exist any more as Google changed it to Wear OS to symbolise that smartwatches using the operating system will work with iPhones as well as Android handsets. So we can assume that Ice universe means Wear OS in this case, unless Samsung has been messing around with time travel and Google's code.

This leaks chimes along with information from other major leakers such as Evan Blass, who recently noted that Samsung will create a Wear OS smartwatch rather than tick along with Tizen.

Such a move would be rather welcome, as Samsung is pretty good at hardware - looking at you Galaxy S9 - but isn't so hot on the software side. The TouchWiz interface it adds on top of Android not exactly winning wide-spread acclaim, especially with folks who like their Android to be relatively untouched.

Of course, Samsung could just take Watch OS and add its own shi... stuff on top, which may or may not be a good move - Watch OS isn't nearly as slick as modern Android is currently; one of the reasons why the Apple Watch remains the king of the smartwatch market.

On the hardware front, we can expect Samsung's incoming smartwatch to be circular in design, marking more of an evolution rather than a departure from the Gear S3 design. And Ice universe notes it'll have a 470mAh battery and a PLP package, which means the watch will use a manufacturing process which creates smaller and more cost-effective chipsets.

There will also be a blood pressure measuring feature and a "new UX interaction"; the former is self-explanatory the latter could be anything from a rotating crown to gesture recognition - all we can do is guess at the moment because Samsung hasn't released any official details about its next smartwatch. µ