Windows 10 April Update finally arrives on Dell's Alienware laptops

IT'S COMING HOME, it's coming home. Microsoft's Windows 10 April 2018 Update is finally coming to Dell's Alienware laptops.

After some three months of hurt, Microsoft is now allowing Alienware computers to have access to the latest Windows 10 update, according to a tweet by Alienware Support.

Microsoft update 1803 is now ready for Alienware computer. This one should run automatically already, if no feel free to run it. It works now. — Alienware Support (@AlienwareTech) 5 July 2018

Back in May, Microsoft blocked Alienware laptops from getting the Windows 10 April 2018 Update after it caused compatibility issues and borked the expensive gaming machines.

"Microsoft is currently blocking these models from installing the update due to a known incompatibility that may cause these devices to display a black screen after resuming from battery saver mode," a moderator and Microsoft's support forum said at the time.

But now things appear to be peachy, though it's worth noting that Microsoft hasn't updated its support forum page on the subject yet, so we'll just have to take Alienware's word for it.

According to Alienware laptop users on a Reddit discussion on the update, it appears to be working for most people.

But a few Reddit users ran into issues with one noting: "I have the Alienware 15R3 and I decided to install a fresh copy of windows 10 1803 and every-time I try to install the Nvidia drivers, the screen goes black and it never comes back. The laptop is still on, the screen backlight is still working and the fans as well."

So there may be a few gremlins left in the update that might need to be put to bed, though thanks to the wonderful world of computers, said issues could be down to a borked install of Nvidia drivers, a faulty device, or user error.

If you're lucky enough to have the deep pockets required to shell-out for an Alienware gaming laptop we'd suggest proceeding with caution when it comes to the update, though if you have automatic Windows 10 updates on, it may be too late.

The Windows 10 April 2018 Update had a fairly rocky roll out having caused desktops to disappear and crashes in Chrome. µ