Huawei TalkBand B5 leak shows improved notification support

HUAWEI COULD BE preparing to release a new device in the TalkBand line of 2-in-1 wearables.

According to Evan Blass, the Huawei TalkBand B5 will be the successor to the B3 model that was released two years ago. Talk about a blast from the past.

The TalkBand B3 is essentially a Huawei fitness tracker with a detachable screen, which doubles up as a Bluetooth earpiece. The leaked image of the TalkBand B5 shows that it may be smarter than the B3, with support for weather forecasts, step counting and some form of chat notifications.

It looks as if it will come in gold and silver, with the option to have a leather strap or a metal band. The earpiece part of the device will be black no matter which option you pick, so the weirdos among you who prefer a white bezel, please leave now. Thanks.

No technical specs have been released yet, but the TalkBand B3 had a whopping 128KB of RAM, 16MB of external storage and an even better 512KB internally. The 91mAh battery supported a maximum of 6 hours of talk time or three to four days of use… if you didn't use it.

Hopefully, the TalkBand B5 will come with a little more internally, but there's no guarantee yet. The B3 somehow still costs around £150, two years later on.

With any luck, the TalkBand B5 will be much cheaper, or you may as well just get the Huawei Watch 3. µ