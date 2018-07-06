Samsung and ARM collab will deliver 3GHz+ Cortex A76 performance

SOUTH KOREAN TECH GIANT Samsung has announced its collaboration with ARM via the Samsung Foundry initiative will extend to its 7 and 5-nanometer (nm) FinFET process technology.



Revealed at the Samsung Foundry Forum 2018 in Korea on Thursday, the motivation behind the move is to "remain a step ahead in the era of high-performance computing".

It will see ARM's Artisan physical IP platform powered by Samsung Foundry's 7LPP (7nm Low Power Plus) and 5LPE (5nm Low Power Early) process tech. This, the firm says, will enable 3GHz+ computing performance for ARM's Cortex A76 processor.



Thanks to the processes boasting the first ever "extreme ultra violet (EUV) lithography process technology", Samsung said its 5LPE technology will allow greater area scaling and ultra-low power benefits due to the latest innovations in the 7LPP process.

While Samsung's 7LPP process technology will be ready for its initial production in the second half of 2018, the firm said the "key IPs" are in development and expected to be completed by the first half of 2019.



Those key IPs refer to ARM's Artisan physical IP solutions which is a core-hardening acceleration technology. These are apparently being developed on its latest processor cores with a goal to deliver the next generation of advanced system-on-chips from mobile to hyperscale datacenters.



ARM's Artisan physical IP platforms include Logic IP, Embedded Memory Compilers, and Interface IP optimised for each foundry and process technology from 250nm to 7nm. The company claims that these productions ease implementation challenges for advanced nodes to accelerate core hardening, speed SoC implementation and reduce project risks for IC design.

"Collaboration with ARM in the fields of IP solutions is crucial to increase high-performance computing power and accelerate the growth of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning capabilities," explained Samsung's vice president of the Foundry Marketing Team, Ryan Sanghyun Lee. µ