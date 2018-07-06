AMD Ryzen 5 2500X unofficially benchmarked ahead of release

CHIP GIANT AMD is gearing up to launch its second-gen Ryzen 5 microprocessors in a bit flesh out its mid-range lineup, according to leaked benchmarks.

AMD launched its first mid-range Ryzen 5 microprocessors just over a year ago, with benchmarks showing that the CPUs were capable of rivalling Intel's Core i5 microprocessors and some low-end Intel Core i7 parts.

This week, Hong Kong site XFastest got its mitts on a fresh and so-far-unannounced version of the chip, the Ryzen 5 2500X. According to the site, the incoming processor is a four-core, eight-thread chip, and features a 3.6GHz base clock with a 4.0GHz boost clock.

XFastest only shared one bit of benchmark data about the Ryzen 5 2500X and that was that the chip overclocked to 4.3GHz through XFR in Ryzen Master, where it was able to garner a pretty impressive 1,066 point score in Cinebench R15.

According to the site's testers, this platform was made up of an X470 motherboard, 2x8GB of RAM and memory clocked at 3,600MHz.

The Chinese language site also claims to have tested out a new Ryzen 3 2300X chip, which has been reported to be a four-core, four-thread processor rated with clock speeds between 3.5GHz and 4.0GHz.



This chip supposedly achieved Cinebench scores of 895 points in the multi-core test and 233 points on the single-core test, but that was while it was at an "elevated state" - in other words, at a 5.5GHz overclock with a little help from liquid nitrogen.

The previously-released and public version of the Ryzen 5 family is a highly competitive set of chips, and here in Blighty around £170 to £250, including 20 per cent tax.



When Ryzen 5 chips were first released, it was said that the 1600X was the one to go for. But while it came close, it generally didn't quite beat Intel's Core i5 7600K.

There's no inclination as of yet whether the 2500X or 2300X will be making their way to mainstream markets here in the UK, and if so for how much.

However, sites such as Wccftech are predicting it will retail for somewhere around the £110 or £120 mark. µ