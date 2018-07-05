Netflix 'Ultra' tier tests suggest 'Premium' might get more expensive

Netflix and chill? More like Netflix and spill... the contents of your wallet

BINGE-WATCHING ENABLER Netflix is testing a new "Ultra" subscription tier.

For $17 (around £13) a month Netflix will pipe its suite of movies, TV shows and documentaries in 4K resolution with a layer of high dynamic range (HDR) colour and contrast added on top, according to TuttoAndroid.

You'll need to be in the US to access the Ultra service, as well as have a compatible TV, though 4K HDR tellies are becoming increasingly mainstream - PC monitors sadly are only just starting to catch up, though the results are eye-catching.

The new tier will sit above Netflix's 'Premium' tier, which already offers 4K HDR streaming, which would suggest that it might lose the HDR part to enable the Ultra tier to have a reason to exist.

The Ultra tier will also provide simultaneous streaming across four devices, which incidentally is what the Premium tier currently offers. This could mean that the number of devices for simultaneous streaming at the Premium level gets halved.

Netflix confirmed that this testing is underway to CNET: "In this case, we are testing slightly different price points and features to better understand how consumers value Netflix."

But before subscribers to the Premium service lose their minds at Netflix's pricing re-jig, the company's spokesperson noted that such changes may not actually go beyond the testing phase.

"Not everyone will see this test and we may not ever offer the specific price points or features included in this test," the spokesperson said.

Given Netflix's vast success and its hefty portfolio of compelling and original shows and films, the company can pretty much do what it wants when it comes to pricing and services, and will likely not lose a whole bunch of people who have a streaming itch to scratch.

That being said, playing too fast and loose with its pricing plans could see Netflix open its doors to new video streaming upstarts and see disgruntled customers jump over to Amazon Prime Video. µ