Microsoft tech support scam bug resurfaces in Chrome 67

TECH SUPPORT SCAMMERS are exploiting a bug in Google's Chrome browser to fake nasty operating system errors in order to swindle victims out of cash.

Through the abuse of an API dubbed 'window.navigator.msSaveOrOpenBlob' the scammers force Chrome to repeatedly download a file to the computers disk drive rendering the browser unresponsive within seconds. Once that happens the victims are presented with a window warning them of the error and to call a fake Microsoft support number.

Google had previously patched Chrome to be immune to the exploit, but users have noted that the bug has resurfaced in Chrome 67 on the Chromium bug report site.

A Google spokesperson told Ars Technica that it is working on squashing the revived bug, saying: "We are aware of the issue and are working on addressing it."

That's all well and good, but at the moment it looks like the bug is still around and being actively exploited.

And the bad news keeps coming, as Ars Technica noted that a similar cyber attack technique has popped up on Mozilla's Firefox browser and, despite being reported in February, it appears not to have been patched to defend against the exploit.

Other browsers such as Vivaldi also appear to be vulnerable to such exploits, but these don't look like they've been exploited out in the wild.

While such scamming attacks might seem obvious to the tech-savvy amongst you, dear readers, they can be successful as the immediate freezing of browsers can make people panic that their computer is on its way to borksville. As such, people will call the fake phone number and then walk headfirst into the scam.

In such cases, it's best to take your time and make use of the Windows Task Manager to kill unresponsive pages if your machine looks like it having problems. µ