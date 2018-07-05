UK gov to open flagship cybercrime court in City of London

UK GOV has announced that a £170m flagship court to deal with cybercrime is to be set up in the City of London.

Plans for the 18-courtroom facility, which will be purpose-built from scratch on the site of Fleet Street's Fleetbank House, were first announced in October and finally given the go-ahead this week.

The specialist court, developed via a partnership between the City of London Corporation and the judiciary, is designed to tackle cybercrime, fraud and economic crime, replacing the now-dated civil court, Mayor's and City of London County Court, and City of London Magistrates' Court at the current Fleetbank House.

The multi-million-pound court will also deal with business and property disputes, economic crime and civil cases, and will become home to a new City of London police station.

Lord Chancellor David Gauke said: "The flag of English law is flown in countries across the globe, and London already leads the way as the best place to do business and resolve disputes.

"This state-of-the-art court is a further message to the world that Britain both prizes business and stands ready to deal with the changing nature of 21st-century crime."

However, it will be some time before the new court at Fleetbank House will be open to hear cases. Funding arrangements still have to be finalised and planning permission for the new building secured, so it's expected that the new building will be completed in 2025.

Policy chairman of the City of London Corporation Catherine McGuinness added: "This is a hugely significant step in this project that will give the Square Mile its second iconic courthouse after the Old Bailey.

"I'm particularly pleased that this court will have a focus on the legal issues of the future, such as fraud, economic crime, and cyber-crime." µ