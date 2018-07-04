Samsung's foldable Galaxy X might have a curved battery

SAMSUNG HAS REPORTEDLY FIGURED OUT a way of developing a curved battery for its upcoming Galaxy X smartphone.

The new battery is apparently manufacturable en masse and could have a capacity between 3,000mAh and 6,000mAh. Considering the Samsung SDI subsidiary developed a similar battery four years ago at just 210mAh, you could say that Samsung's results have improved slightly.

Samsung is also set to begin production of flexible OLED screens in the near future, so we could be seeing these in the reportedly-named Galaxy X, which is likely to be available in the next year. Samsung displayed a prototype for a flexible screen back in 2011, which they claimed had an open-close cycle of 100,000 times before the brightness dropped permanently (by 6 per cent).

The Samsung Galaxy X is set to have a massive display, so a large battery will be essential in keeping the device running. The screen will reportedly be 7.3in at its maximum and 4.5in when folded. Juicy.

Samsung's device is rumoured to cost about $1900 upon release (£1,440). This would make it the company's most expensive flagship to date, though this price may go down in order to increase Samsung's competitive advantage as other smartphone companies follow suit.

It's clear that the Galaxy X will not arrive as Galaxy 10. ET News reported that Samsung is "rushing to develop" the Galaxy X device so that it's ready for an unveiling at next year's Mobile World Congress, which takes place a month after the Galaxy S10's rumoured CES launch.

Either way, it's likely that the Galaxy X will be available next year. Let's just hope it doesn't start folding along the wrong axis. µ