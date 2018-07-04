Facebook confirms it's buying London-based Bloomsbury AI

FACEBOOK IS ADDING more artificial intelligence (AI) tech to its ranks with the acquisition of London-based firm Bloomsbury AI.

"We're excited to announce that the team behind Bloomsbury AI has agreed to join Facebook in London. The Bloomsbury team has built a leading expertise in machine reading and understanding unstructured documents in natural language in order to answer any question," the Facebook Academics profile on Facebook posted on erm... Facebook.

"Their expertise will strengthen Facebook's efforts in natural language processing research, and help us further understand natural language and its applications."

Bloomsbury AI has smart tech that reads text-based documents and can serve up answers to questions about said documents' content, pretty much like a more focused version of digital helpers like Alexa, Siri, and the Google Assistant.

While Facebook hasn't said what exactly it plans to do with Bloomsbury AI's tech, nor its talent, TechCrunch previously reported that Bloomsbury AI will be used to tackle fake news on the social network.

That would make a lot of sense, as Facebook already uses AI to help its fleshy human dron... workers to moderate content on the 1.5 billion-strong social network and attempt to keep the nastiness humans on the internet love to propagate off its platform.

Currently, there's only so much Facebook's AI tech and human workforce can do, so Bloomsbury AI looks like it could lend a helping hand, particularly in the fight against terrorist content.

Of course, Facebook as a suite of other AI projects in the works, including appears to be a potential push into creating a chip to power AI hardware. The social network is also working on AI tech that mimics how humans learn, so Bloomsbury AI's expertise might also find its way into that work.

At the moment all we can do it wait and see; perhaps Facebook's AI work will garner more shade from a slightly AI-fearing Elon Musk. µ