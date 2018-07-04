MacBook Pro with Intel Coffee Lake CPU shows up on Geekbench

This is not a new MacBook Pro; just use your imagination for Pete's sake

APPLE'S NEXT-GEN MacBook Pro laptops will pack Intel Coffee Lake CPUs, according to benchmarks that have popped up on Geekbench.

The benchmark, spotted by Neowin, showed a Geebench 4 score for a "MacBook Pro15,2" with an Intel Core i7-8559U, an 8th-gen mobile chip from Intel's Coffee Lake processor lineup. Single-core performance raked in 4,448 points, while the multi-core score hit 16,607; pretty decent all in all.

Such scores could have been fabricated by nerds with too much time on their hands in a bid to wind-up Apple fans and cause a headache for tired tech journalists; we weren't able to find any sign confirming that such benchmarks are legit or otherwise.

But it would make a lot of sense for the next-wave of MacBook Pros to have the latest Coffee Lake mobile processors, especially as they bring proper quad-core, eight-thread chips to MacBook Pros for the first time.

There's a good chance that Apple will reveal new MacBooks at its September gadget-orientated conference, which has yet to be confirmed but happens around the same time every year. If so, it would make sense that it opted for newer Coffee Lake rather than Kaby Lake-R chips, which confusingly are both branded as 8th-generation processors for reasons known only to Intel.

Hopefully, MacBook Pros with refreshed innards will come with other stand-out features as the current design is nearly two-years-old. Not that the MacBook Pros are particularly ugly or in need of a design overhaul, but Apple could do something a bit fancy to mix things up beyond adding a somewhat redundant Touch Bar.

Actually, scrap that. We'd much rather see Apple give its 12in MacBook a proper update or at least have some form of follow-up to the beloved but sadly pushed to one side MacBook Air.

Such machines were expected to pop up at WWDC 2018 but never appeared, because... well... we can't think of any reasons; perhaps design guru Jony Ive stubbed his toe. µ