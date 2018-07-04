Microsoft's 'cheap' Surface tablet passes through the FCC

A MICROSOFT SURFACE device has passed through the FCC. Could it be the $400 (£300) Surface we've been hearing so much about, or is it just an update to the high-end models?

The FCC file, spotted by WinFuture, mentions a low-powered charger, suggesting to us that there is going to be a low-powered Surface. When we look at this in conjunction with rumours of a cheaper Surface, it appears that Microsoft may be trying to revive the smaller Surface 3 tablet aimed at students that was discontinued in 2016.

Hopefully, this new affordable Surface will have a greater success than the Surface 3 did, and we're hoping that we'll hear more soon as Microsoft will likely want to hit the back-to-school crowd before they go… back to school.

Microsoft hasn't confirmed anything yet, but reports suggest that there will be an LTE model of this cheaper Surface. It may also ship with a cheaper cover, a stylus and a mouse, which would greatly benefit students of the arts.

We don't expect to see a mega-powerful processor in a Surface with a £300 price tag, and the Surface 3 had a 1.6GHz Intel Atom CPU., We may get 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage if we're lucky, but it's more likely that the base model will have 2GB RAM and a 64GB SSD.

Reports suggest a rounded 10.5in screen, Windows 10 Pro and nine-and-a-half hours of battery life. We can't guarantee anything as of yet, however, but we'd like to see a tablet like this do better than the Surface 3 at the very least. µ