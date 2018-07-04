Intel accidentally reveals 9th-gen Core i5 and Core i3 Coffee Lake CPUs

INTEL HAS ACCIDENTALLY revealed the existence of ninth-generation Core i3 and Core i5 processors, suggesting the current Coffee Lake architecture is due a minor refresh.

The chipmaker posted a publicly viewable "Microcode Revision Guidance" document with models bearing a nine in their names, such as the Core i5-9600K.

The document appears to have now been updated to strip out mention of the 9th-gen processors, but PC Gamer reports that a separate PDF was also posted online - though it now results in a page missing error - that listed some of the specs of the incoming chips.

The Core i5-9600K, for example, will come with six cores and six threads and will run up to 4.5GHz, with 9MB of L3 cache to tap into and a 95W thermal design power (TDP). On the lower-end, the Core i3-9000, which sports four cores and the same number of threads, has a clockspeed of 3.7GHz, 6MB of L3 cache and a 65W TDP.

As PC Gamer pointed out, these were listed in the "June 2018 8th-Gen Core Family" though their numbers would suggest they are 9th-generation processors.

This would suggest that such processors are simply refreshed versions of the Coffee Lake architecture and will stick with the 14nm fabrication process rather than hit 10nm, as promised with the Cannon Lake architecture.

There's no word on the higher-end Core i7 or Core i9 chips, so Intel might have something else up its sleeve for them,, or it managed to keep details of such next-gen processors under wraps.

As such, these Core i5 and Core i3 slices of silicon don't look to be anything to get majorly excited about, but at least Intel keeps putting in the effort to improve its chips, which it needs to do in the face of mounting competition from AMD, despite the two companies now playing nice. µ