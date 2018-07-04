Apple's next iPad will almost certainly have Face ID

STEVE TROUGHTON-SMITH, AN APPLE DEVELOPER, tweeted an image that heavily suggests that an iPad with Face ID is a certainty.

New in iOS 12: AvatarKit comes to iPad. Still requires a TrueDepth camera to do face tracking, though, i.e. an iPad with Face ID pic.twitter.com/9TvP2vsP6X — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) July 3, 2018

The tweet's main focus is on the fact that AvatarKit - Apple's Animoji and Memoji API - has now been given support for an iPad-sized screen, but it mentions that this would "require a TrueDepth camera to function". Since the TrueDepth camera is the basis on which Face ID works, it suggests that the next iPad could come with Face ID.

However, this also means that the next iPad could follow the trend the iPhone X started - no home button. This could quickly become easily frustrating as it's almost never practical to pick up your iPad and stare at its large forehead for a few seconds.

There have been rumours circulating of an iPad Pro with Face ID for some time now. An Apple investor memo from March suggested that new upgrades to the iPad were going into mass production, so there could be a release this summer.

Naturally, Apple is likely to expand the range of devices that use the TrueDepth camera and Face ID, so try not to hand your phone to your doppelganger if you run into them in a Middlesex pub. When the new iPhones are announced in autumn, it wouldn't surprise us to see three devices that incorporate Face ID.

As well as this, there are other iPhone X features being slowly moved over to the iPad range. The iOS 12 betas have included iPhone X-like gestures for iPads, such as swiping up from the bottom of the screen to get home.

We wish that all we had to do to get home was swipe, but mummy still isn't proud enough to let us use the front door. µ