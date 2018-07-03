Intel is reportedly planning NUC trio with Coffee Lake U-series CPUs

CHIPMAKER Intel is reportedly planning to launch a range of NUC fanless ultra-mini PCs based on its Coffee Lake U-series CPUs.

The trio of new NUCs will measure in at 117x112x36mm and will be just big enough to house a standard 3.5-inch SATA 3 SSD, according to the specialist Fanless Tech website, which adds that all three will be able to support up to 32GB of DDR4-2400MHz memory.

The base model will have an Intel Core i3-8109U running at 3GHz, featuring two cores, four threads and 4MB of level 3 cache. The CPU can turbo up to 3.6GHz.

The next model up will bear a Core i5-8295U offering four cores, eight threads and 6MB of level 3 cache. While clocking at 2.3GHz, it will be able to boost up to 3.8GHz.

The top-of-the-range NUC will come with the Core i7-8559U, which also offers four cores and eight threads, but 8MB of level 3 cache. It clocks at 2.7GHz as standard, turboing up to 4.5GHz.

Each of the CPUs share the same TDP of 28 watts and come with the same Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655, except the Core i7 model is capable of boosting the graphics speed to 1.2GHz compared to 1.05GHz on the two cheaper models.

According to Fanless Tech, the Iris Plus Graphics will be supported by 128MB of eDRAM, and the i3 and i5 iterations will also be available as motherboards only (NUC8i3BEB and NUC8i5BEB), ready for third party fanless cases.

The NUC devices were originally intended for enthusiasts, providing a basic kit in which they could supply their own SSD, memory, wireless card and operating system.

The NUC - which officially stands for 'Next Unit of Computing' - was first unveiled by Intel in 2012. It is unclear whether the NUC is Intel's cut-price answer the to Mac Mini or its overpriced response to the popular Raspberry Pi.

The forthcoming NUCs, with TDP increased from 15W to 28W, should provide an increase in power and capability, but pricing has not yet been revealed. µ