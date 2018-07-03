Google pushes out 'near final' Android P beta to devs

GOOGLE HAS PUSHED OUT the third, and apparently 'near final' beta of Android P.

The new beta, which arrives a month after beta 2 (or beta 3, if you're a developer) is described by Google's engineering VP David Burke as an "early release candidate build" that, er, "takes us very close to what you'll see in the final version of Android P."

There doesn't appear to be many new features included in Google's latest release - which is last major beta before the final version of the OS is released to devs - but it does provide finalised APIs, so developers can start testing their apps using a "near final" version of the software.

Developers can also now test out new features like multi-camera support, display cutout, enhanced notifications, ImageDecoder, TextClassifier and more.

The update also brings with it a bunch of bug fixes, optimisations for stability and polish and the July 2018 security updates, Burke says.

Google's latest Android P beta is available now for developers with access to a Pixel device, and those who are already running the second beta will receive the update automatically

In addition to Google's own devices, the first Android P beta was made available on the Sony Xperia XZ2, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, Nokia 7 Plus, Oppo R15 Pro, Vivo X21, OnePlus 6, and Essential PH‑1. As with beta 2, Google says partners that are participating in the Android P Beta program will be updating their devices to beta 3 "over the coming weeks."

Android P, which will see a full release later this summer, brings with it support for iPhone X-style notches, souped-up artificial intelligence features, new gestures and a focus on 'digital wellbeing', with a new usage dashboard showing users' information such as many minutes they've spent on each app and how many times they've unlocked their smartphone. µ