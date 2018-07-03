Looks like its not the best solution for you and Jaws

ALSO-RAN (arf) fitness tracker maker Jawbone has had its products removed from major UK retailers after a Which? report pointed out that they were now the chocolate ashtrays of sport.

Jawbone products are being sold off as the company is slowly liquidated, after failing to capitalise on the exceedingly tough market for wearables.

For the past year that hasn't been so much of a problem - the sale was considered acceptable as the company servers were still online.

Now, however, they're not, and anyone buying a Jawbone is essentially investing in something that holds slightly less purpose than factor 50 for penguins.

As happened with Withings, one of the original founders, Hosain Rahman, bought back to embers of his former empire and vowed to migrate everyone on to a new app platform, warning there may be disruptions.

Four weeks with no service at all isn't what Which? calls a disruption though - that's an out and out failure, and that's what has happened in reality.

For anyone who has just bought a Jawbone product, if you are within the return period, then you should be able to return it easily. If you've had it for longer, although it may take a bit more arguing, the product has become useless within its expected lifespan so a full refund is a reasonable request.

If its Amazon, Selfridges and GroupOn, then they've all stopped selling the products. But should accept the returns.

As ever, this does not represent legal advice from your chums at Incisive Media and we suggest you start by calling the store customer services and being thoroughly charming, like we know you can be. Maybe lose the chewing gum, yeah? Perhaps a comb through it?

So far, Jawbone products have only been withdrawn in the UK. In the US, they're still freely available. For now. μ