HUAWEI'S WATCH 2 is a favourite among many when it comes to Wear OS smartwatches, but the company looks to be slightly overstepping the mark with its new patent featuring integrated wireless headphones.

It seems as if Huawei is preparing to have it's Watch 3 ship with a pair of Bluetooth headphones. Nothing special, right? How about when you consider that recent patents by Huawei show the headphones could come embedded in the strap of the watch?

The biggest criticism of the smartwatch as a whole is its bulk. Some companies have been actively working to combat this, such as LG with its Watch Style model, but Huawei, by the looks of things, wants to make the problem worse. This is why Trump hates 'Cheeyaina'.

The patents, first picked up on by LetsGoDigital, show a number of different ways this concept could work, including a strap that has a single, hands-free earpiece that clips to the underside of the watch and flips out the earbud when in use. Other concepts include a bullet holster-looking contraption that houses a pair of cylindrical earbuds.

Not only do both of these designs look incredibly uncomfortable, but they seem heavily impractical. You can imagine scenarios where your shirt sleeve is just a little too tight when suddenly your expensive listening devices have been lost down a drain.

Patents show the earbuds could be waterproof, so at least the rats can enjoy your decadent deathcore.

The one benefit of this idea that we can think of, is that you can play James Bond whenever you want. It always looks cool to hold your watch up to the side of your face when making a phone call, right? Maybe that's just us. Either way, whether or not this will actually be a feature of the Huawei Watch 3 is yet to be seen, but we don't want to see Huawei go the way of HTC now, do we? µ