Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S4 could be Bixby-free, according to new leak

A LEAKED RENDER showing what could be Samsung's Galaxy Tab S4 suggest that the device might arrive Bixby-free.

An anonymous source provided Android Headlines with the render that appears to show the new Galaxy Tab S4 in all its wonderful glory.

If this leak is anything to go by, the tablet will have fairly thin bezels but will not follow the trend of edge-to-edge screens. Rumours suggest that Samsung will be trying to compete directly with the iPad Pro by shipping their newest tablet with a 10.5in display. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but we're hoping for at least an OLED screen.

The leak doesn't show any form of home button or fingerprint scanner, even on the back of the device. This has led a few to believe that the tablet may be one of the first Samsung devices with a fingerprint scanner under the screen, though it is more likely that this is a feature that would be saved for a future flagship phone.

As such, it's likely that the device will be unlocked with Samsung's Intelligent Scan face recognition software. No more bedtime Netflix, we're afraid.

The device appears to be thinner than the Galaxy Tab S3, with a single camera on the rear of the device and AKG audio technology.

What the renders don't show, however, is a dedicated button for everyone's favourite AI assistant - Bixby. What a great shame. This does seem rather odd considering the extent to which Samsung has pushed the Bixby button on its previous flagship devices.

The renders haven't yet been made official, so we suggest that you take all of this with a pinch of salt. You never know, we may be stuck with an ever-present AI chimpanzee after all. µ