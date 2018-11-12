OnePlus' first 5G smartphone probably won't be the OnePlus 7

The OnePlus 7 won't be the firm's first 5G smartphone after all

DESPITE EARLIER RUMOURS to the contrary, it looks like the OnePlus 7 won't be the first 5G handset from the Chinese phone maker.

A report from CNET Spain, citing sources close to OnePlus, claims that the company's first 5G device will also be the first in an all-new lineup from the company that will co-exist alongside its current array of numerically-branded devices.

This decision was made, the sources claim, because the handset's added 5G smarts will significantly increase the cost of the device, pushing it beyond the usual price range of OnePlus flagships.

This means it's unlikely that 5G support will make its way to OnePlus' 'regular' smartphone lineup; the OnePlus 6T and subsequent OnePlus 7 will instead look set to retain their self-styled 'flagship killer' status with stripped-back features and affordable(ish) price-tags.

While we now don't know what OnePlus' first 5G smartphone will be called, we do know that it's definitely coming. Speaking at a Qualcomm event on last month, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei confirmed that the company will be releasing 5G device next year.

"We definitely have 5G planned for next year," Pei boasted, adding: "We will be the first, if not one of the first partners with Qualcomm to commercially launch 5G globally."

He did mention, however, that OnePlus has been developing 5G devices since "as early as late 2016", adding that his team had already conducted a 5G test at Qualcomm's headquarters in San Diego back in August.

Pei didn't confirm when we'd be seeing the device, but rumours are pointing to an unveiling at next year's MWC. Adding

This has been backed up by remarks from Qualcomm president Cristiano Amon, who said that the first device to sport its new Snapdragon X50 5G modem with downsized QTM052 mmWave antenna module will appear in the first quarter of next year. µ