OnePlus 7 will be one of the first 5G smartphones

CHINESE PHONE MAKER OnePlus has confirmed that it plans to release one of the first 5G smartphones in 2017.

Speaking at a Qualcomm event on Monday, attended by Engadget, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei confirmed that the company will be releasing 5G device next year, adding that - to his knowledge - it will be one of the first, if not the first.

"We definitely have 5G planned for next year," Pei boasted, adding: "We will be the first, if not one of the first partners with Qualcomm to commercially launch 5G globally."

Pei - which said OnePlus has been developing 5G devices since "as early as late 2016" - didn't name the device, but assuming the firm sticks to its current naming tradition, it'll likely arrive as the OnePlus 7.

He did mention, however, that his team had already conducted a 5G test at Qualcomm's headquarters in San Diego back in August.

We don't yet know when OnePlus will show off its first 5G smartphone, but Qualcomm president Cristiano Amon said that the first device to sport its new Snapdragon X50 5G modem with downsized QTM052 mmWave antenna module will appear in the first quarter of next year.

Amon also quipped that Qualcomm expects to see "at least two" 5G flagships next year. Huawei and Samsung are both expected to have 5G devices in the pipeline, and Qualcomm revealed that Asus, HMD Global, LG, Motorola, Oppo, Sony, vivo, and Xiaomi have all committed to adopting its 5G modem.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is gearing up to launch its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 6T, which will make its first official appearance on 29 October.

The handset is expected to be the company's first to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and, much to the dismay of many, the first to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack in favour of audio over USB-C. µ