OnePlus 7 could be the world's first 5G smartphone

IT'S ENTIRELY POSSIBLE that OnePlus is aiming to release the first publicly-available 5G phone when it announces the OnePlus 7 and 7T later this year.

EE plan to have 5G up and running by next year, with other providers sure to follow, but just how many devices will be able to take advantage of 5G's superfast speeds?

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau told PC Mag that the company would be launching one of the world's first 5G phones as it prepares for its release in the near future. Since 5G should be available before 2019, it is likely that Lau was referring to the OnePlus 7, which should be available early next year, and the later 7T.

OnePlus also wants to make the 7 and 7T available through US carriers, as opposed to being sold as standalone units in America, as US citizens tend to get their phones from their networks, rather than by buying them directly. This means they end up spending more on their phone, buuuuuut… America.

Hopefully, this news also means that OnePlus devices could be available on more UK carriers, as some, such as Three, don't offer OnePlus devices, but still offer phones from brands like Razer that are less established within the industry.

OnePlus is, however, in competition with Huawei to get to 5G first, as Huawei announced that it is currently developing a 5G phone as well. This could lead to an all-out war between phone companies to be the first to release a 5G device and lap up all the good press for releasing said device.

I guess we'll have to see, but in the meantime, let us not forget that 4G is faster than most people's home WiFi, and while we should all be excited for the prospect of download speeds in the hundreds, we'll likely have to splash a lot of cash to get there. µ