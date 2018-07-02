Light’s 9-lensed smartphone could promise a revolution in mobile photography

HOW MANY LENSES does a smartphone camera need? One? Three? Nine?! Camera company Light is reportedly developing a smartphone with nine different lenses that, when combined, are capable of taking photos up to 64MP.

The phone is rumoured to have eight lenses arranged in a circle around a central lens, according to the Washington Post. We don't have that many details as of yet, but we have emailed Light to find out more.

It is unlikely that you will be forced to use all nine lenses in unison all of the time. That would be like having to eat with a spork… permanently. It would make sense for each lens to have its own unique function, similar to how the triple lens on the Huawei P20 Pro works, and such lenses may include a monochrome lens, a wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens.

Light's debut product was the L16 - a camera that takes photos using 16 lenses with a variety of focal lengths and uses data from the 16 different photos to create one superphoto at 52MP.

The camera, which looks like an angry homeowner crushed a spider orgy with a speaker (in a good way, we promise), retails for $1,950 (£1,490-ish) and has features which INQ would very much like to see in a smartphone, such as extremely precise depth-of-field control, so you know for sure that objects in the mirror are closer than they appear.

Light is planning on announcing the device later this year, but don't expect it to be cheap - the processing power required to stitch nine photos together is high, and when you consider the L16's price along with the fact that the phone also needs… phone stuff, you can expect something around the price of the iPhone X if not more.

We really want to see what happens with this, as it is one of the more interesting concepts in a while when it comes to smartphone technology. It certainly sets a high bar for other companies to leap over. µ