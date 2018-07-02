California just rushed through its own GDPR-style privacy law

TECH FIRMS are voicing their collective displeasure after a new privacy law was passed in California.

The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) is very similar to the EU GDPR act, and way over and above what US consumers are used to. It states that consumers can view data that company's hold, request for it to be deleted, and ensure it never, ever gets sold for penneth.

So, of course, as we've been expecting...

Except we've not been expecting. Not a bit of it. This has come so far out of leftfield it could be mistaken for Corbyn on a Trebuchet.

California governor (ie Future Arnie) Jerry Brown (D) whisked this one through the state legislature and signed it into law before you can say "public disclosure".

Yes, it's a weird one - usually, this would be voted on as a Proposition referendum. This time, you'd be forgiven for thinking it had been waved through.

Because it was.

The Internet Association has expressed concerns about the lack of input its members have, pointing out quite reasonably that they are the ones that are going to have to make it work - especially as anyone with more than 50,000 users is liable for a $7500 per infraction.

It doesn't actually become enforced until 2020, which should give some room for manoeuvre, but with many companies just having moved their data out of Europe to avoid GDPR, they're now faced with having to do it all over again.